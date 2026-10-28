Poland plans to launch a special electronic system for funeral homes in 2027, intended to reduce formalities and speed up the transfer of documents between funeral homes and the Social Insurance Institution (ZUS). This was reported by RMF24.

The benefit was increased to 7,000 zlotys

As of January 1, 2026, the amount of the one-time funeral benefit in Poland increased from 4,000 to 7,000 zlotys. It is intended to cover expenses related to arranging a funeral, including funeral home services, the purchase of a coffin or urn, transportation, and cemetery fees.

At the same time, the statutory deadline for paying the funds was reduced from 30 to 14 days. According to data presented during the May meeting of the parliamentary subcommittee on social security, the average waiting time for payment at ZUS was about nine days. At the Agricultural Social Insurance Fund (KRUS), this figure was approximately ten days, according to May data.

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Direct payments to funeral homes

Following changes introduced in 2026, funeral homes can directly receive part of the funds from the funeral benefit. This is intended to spare the deceased's relatives from having to first pay for all services themselves and then wait for reimbursement from the state. By May, nearly 8,000 such payments had been made.

In complex situations, including when it is necessary to transport a body from abroad, the family can also apply for targeted assistance from the social support system. It does not depend on an income criterion, but requires documentary confirmation of justified expenses. Poland has planned 2.6 billion zlotys for funeral benefit payments in 2026.

Representatives of the funeral industry are also calling for an update to the law on cemeteries and burials, which has been in force since 1959. They note that expenses after burial may continue, as the right to a grave generally requires renewal after 20 years.

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