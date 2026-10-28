At least 10 people were killed in a collision between two high-speed trains near Urda station in Spain's Toledo province. According to Anadolu Agency, El País newspaper, citing government sources, reported that the death toll could rise.

Preliminary information about the accident

According to preliminary information from Spain's Ministry of Transport, a Renfe AVE train crashed into the rear of a stationary Iryo train. Emergency services reported that two carriages derailed and fell from an embankment.

The accident occurred on October 28 at approximately 8:54 a.m. local time. Both trains were operating on the Madrid—Seville route, railway infrastructure operator Adif said.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Rescue operation and traffic restrictions

Firefighters and medical helicopters were dispatched to the scene, while the government of the autonomous community of Castilla-La Mancha activated an emergency response plan. Traffic on routes between Madrid, Ciudad Real and Andalusia was suspended.

Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez canceled planned events to monitor the situation. Castilla-La Mancha President Emiliano García-Page said he was heading to the accident site. The causes of the collision are being investigated, and the number of injured has not yet been established.

Read us on