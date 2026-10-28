In Poland, the Institute of Meteorology and Water Management has issued a first-degree warning due to dense fog for residents of 10 voivodeships. According to RMF24, the warnings will begin to take effect on Wednesday, October 28, at the earliest at 17:00 and will remain in force until 10:00 on Thursday.

Which regions are covered by the warning

The warning applies to the Łódź Voivodeship, as well as parts of the Pomeranian, Warmian-Masurian, Kuyavian-Pomeranian, Masovian, Świętokrzyskie, Lower Silesian, Silesian, Lesser Poland and Subcarpathian voivodeships.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Visibility may drop below 200 meters

According to the institute's forecast, visibility may locally decrease to less than 200 meters. Drivers are advised to be especially careful, adjust their speed to road conditions and use fog lights. Pedestrians are recommended to remain vigilant and use reflective elements.

A first-degree meteorological warning means that weather conditions are conducive to dangerous phenomena that may cause material damage and pose a threat to health and life. Services also urge people to follow weather updates.

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