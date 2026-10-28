In Italy, 41 people were arrested on October 28 during a large-scale operation by the Carabinieri's ROS unit against the Calabrian 'Ndrangheta mafia in the Cosenza area. As ANSA English reports, 24 suspects were taken into custody, while another 17 were placed under house arrest.

Mayor under house arrest

Among those placed under house arrest is Flavio Stasi, the mayor of the city of Corigliano-Rossano. The agency describes him as a representative of centre-left forces.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Damiano Pepe, whom law enforcement considers a likely mafia boss, is also among those arrested. According to ANSA English, he was injured in an attack on Friday.

Suspected of a range of crimes

The suspects are accused, among other things, of participation in a mafia-type organisation, murder, illegal possession of weapons, extortion, robbery and theft. The list also includes facilitating illegal immigration and participation in mafia-related electoral arrangements.

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