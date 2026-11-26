On Thursday, November 26, the U.S. celebrates National Cake Day. This is an unofficial culinary holiday dedicated to one of America’s favorite desserts. To mark the occasion, we’ll explain where the tradition of celebrating this day comes from, which cakes have become hallmarks of American cuisine, and how to make three of them at home.

National Cake Day is celebrated annually on November 26. It is not a public holiday, but rather a culinary occasion when Americans are encouraged to bake a cake, visit a bakery, or simply treat their loved ones to their favorite dessert. The exact history of this day is unknown. The organizers of the National Day Calendar, who promote the holiday, have also been unable to confirm who exactly started it. At the same time, references to National Cake Day on November 26 have appeared in the American press since at least 2002.

The word “cake” itself has Old Norse roots. It derives from the word “kaka.” The first sweet treats that resembled modern cakes were not nearly as delicate and fluffy as they are today. They were more like dense bread, and honey and dried fruit were added to sweeten them.

How Cakes Became Part of American Cuisine

The tradition of baking cakes in America arrived with European settlers. The English brought recipes for fruit, ginger, and sponge cakes as early as the beginning of the 17th century. Over time, local cooks began adapting these recipes to use locally available ingredients and to suit their own tastes. The introduction of baking powder, baking soda, and modern stoves played a significant role in the development of American baking. Thanks to these innovations, it became easier to bake cakes at home, and multi-layered desserts gradually became a staple on holiday tables.

In 1796, the first known cookbook written by an American woman was published: *American Cookery* by Amelia Simmons. It included recipes for muffins, biscuits, and several variations of gingerbread. By the 20th century, cakes had become even more accessible thanks to ready-made baking mixes. American desserts gradually spread far beyond the borders of the United States. People began making them in Canada, the United Kingdom, Australia, and other countries. Red velvet cake, chocolate cakes, cheesecakes, and fruit-based desserts became particularly popular.

What ingredients are used in American cakes?

There is no single recipe for an American cake. It all depends on the region and the type of dessert. But there are ingredients that are commonly found in classic American baked goods. The base usually consists of wheat flour, sugar, eggs, butter or vegetable oil, and milk. Baking powder or baking soda is used to make the batter fluffy. Vanilla, cocoa, cinnamon, nuts, fruits, and berries are added for flavor.

A distinct part of the American baking tradition is creams and frostings. Popular options include whipped cream with powdered sugar, chocolate frosting, and cream cheese frosting. The latter is often used on carrot, red velvet, and banana-pineapple cakes.

Fun Facts About American Cakes

Boston Cream Pie is actually a cake. Despite the word “pie” in its name, this dessert consists of sponge cake layers filled with custard and topped with chocolate frosting. It was created in the 19th century at the Parker House Hotel in Boston.

Red Velvet gets its name from its color and texture. The classic recipe combines cocoa, buttermilk, and vinegar. It is the acidic environment that interacts with the other ingredients and affects the shade of the batter. Today, food coloring is often used to achieve a rich red color.

Pineapple Upside-Down Cake is flipped upside down after baking. Pineapple and caramel are placed at the bottom of the pan, batter is poured on top, and the finished cake is flipped onto a plate. This way, the fruit ends up on top.

Hummingbird Cake has a tropical history. Its predecessor is considered to be the Jamaican dessert Doctor Bird Cake. In the U.S., the recipe became particularly popular after it was published in Southern Living magazine in 1978.

The Bundt cake pan became a real hit. It was invented in the U.S. in 1950. The pan’s popularity skyrocketed after a 1966 baking contest, when the Tunnel of Fudge cake took second place.

Three Recipes for Traditional American Cakes

For National Cake Day, you can bake not just an ordinary sponge cake, but a dessert with its own story. Below are three American recipes: the vibrant Red Velvet, the unique Hummingbird Cake, and the spectacular pineapple cake, which you’ll need to flip upside down after baking.

1. Red Velvet Cake

This dessert is recognizable by its rich red color, tender layers, and creamy frosting. It has a light chocolate flavor, but not as intense as that of a typical chocolate cake. It’s most often made with cream cheese frosting.

Ingredients for the cake layers:

270 g all-purpose flour;

265 g sugar;

115 g butter;

2 eggs;

240 ml buttermilk or kefir;

15 g cocoa;

1–2 tbsp red food coloring;

1 tsp vanilla extract;

1 tsp baking soda;

1 tsp vinegar;

a pinch of salt.

For the cream:

400 g cream cheese;

120 g butter;

150–180 g powdered sugar;

1 tsp vanilla extract.

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 175 °C. Prepare two round pans, each about 20 cm in diameter, and line the bottoms with parchment paper. Cream the softened butter with the sugar until light and fluffy. Add the eggs one at a time, mixing well after each addition. In a separate bowl, mix the cocoa powder, salt, and red food coloring. Add this mixture to the butter mixture. Gradually fold in the flour and buttermilk, alternating between them in small batches. Finally, add the baking soda mixed with vinegar and stir quickly. Divide the batter between two pans. Bake for about 25–30 minutes. Check for doneness with a wooden skewer: it should come out clean. Let the cake layers cool. Meanwhile, beat the butter with the powdered sugar, then add the cream cheese and vanilla. Mix until smooth. Place one cake layer on a plate, spread with the cream, and top with the second layer. Use the remaining cream to cover the top and sides of the cake.

Before serving, refrigerate the dessert for at least an hour. For decoration, you can use crumbs from the trimmed cake layers, berries, or chocolate shavings.

2. Hummingbird Cake

This cake is a real find for those who love unusual combinations. It contains bananas, pineapple, nuts, and cinnamon. Thanks to the fruit, the cake layers turn out very moist and flavorful, and the cream cheese frosting adds a light tang.

The recipe became popular in the southern United States after a reader from North Carolina submitted it to Southern Living magazine in 1978. However, the Jamaican Doctor Bird Cake is considered its predecessor. The name comes from a Jamaican nickname for a local hummingbird.

Ingredients for the cake layers:

380 g all-purpose flour;

400 g sugar;

3 eggs;

180 ml vegetable oil;

4 ripe bananas;

230 g canned chopped pineapple with a little juice;

150 g pecans or walnuts;

1 tsp baking soda;

1 tsp ground cinnamon;

1 tsp vanilla extract;

a pinch of salt.

For the cream:

400 g cream cheese;

120 g butter;

180 g powdered sugar;

1 tsp vanilla extract.

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 175 °C. Prepare three 20-cm round pans or two larger ones. In a large bowl, mix together the flour, sugar, baking soda, cinnamon, and salt. In another bowl, mash the bananas with a fork. Add the eggs, oil, vanilla, and chopped pineapple. Combine the wet ingredients with the dry ingredients. Add the chopped nuts and stir to combine. There’s no need to beat the batter for too long—just enough to combine all the ingredients. Divide the batter among the pans. Bake for about 25–35 minutes, depending on the size of the cakes. Check for doneness with a toothpick. Let the cake layers cool completely. For the frosting, beat the butter with the powdered sugar, then add the cream cheese and vanilla. Spread the cream between the cake layers, stack them on top of each other, and cover the top and sides of the cake with the remaining cream. Decorate with nuts.

It’s best to let the finished cake sit in the refrigerator for a few hours. This allows the cake layers to soak up the frosting, and the flavor becomes richer.

3. Pineapple Upside-Down Cake

This dessert is interesting not only for its taste but also for how it’s made. Pineapple rings and caramel are placed on the bottom of the pan, covered with batter, and after baking, the cake is turned upside down. The result is a glossy, fruity top with a caramel flavor.

This recipe became particularly popular in the United States in the 1920s. In 1925, the Hawaiian Pineapple Company—known today as Dole—held a recipe contest featuring canned pineapples. Among the tens of thousands of entries, there were about 2,500 variations of the upside-down pineapple cake.

Ingredients for the fruit layer:

50 g butter;

100 g brown sugar;

1 can of canned pineapple rings;

8–10 cocktail cherries;

½ tsp cinnamon (optional).

For the dough:

150 g all-purpose flour;

150 g sugar;

100 g butter;

2 eggs;

100 ml milk;

1.5 tsp baking powder;

1 tsp vanilla extract;

a pinch of salt.

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 180 °C. Take a round baking pan with a diameter of 22–24 cm. Melt the butter, mix it with the brown sugar, and spread the mixture over the bottom of the pan. Arrange the pineapple rings in the pan. Place a cocktail cherry in the center of each ring. Sprinkle with cinnamon, if desired. For the batter, cream the softened butter with the sugar. Add the eggs one at a time, then the vanilla. Separately, mix the flour, baking powder, and salt. Gradually add the dry mixture to the butter mixture, alternating with the milk. Carefully spoon the batter over the pineapple and smooth it out. Bake for about 35–40 minutes. Check for doneness with a toothpick. Let the cake cool in the pan for about 10 minutes. Then cover it with a large plate and carefully flip it over. Remove the pan so that the caramelized pineapple pieces are on top.

It’s important not to wait for it to cool completely: the caramel may harden and stick to the bottom of the pan. The cake is delicious both warm and cold. You can serve it with a scoop of vanilla ice cream.

How to Celebrate National Cake Day

The easiest way is to bake your favorite dessert or try a recipe you’ve been wanting to make for a long time. You can gather friends for tea, order a cake from a local bakery, or host a small get-together at home.

It’s also a great opportunity to discover American baking classics. After all, every one of these desserts has its own story—from Jamaican cake with bananas and pineapples to Boston cream cake. The main rule for this day is simple—find an excuse to have a slice of cake and share it with the people you want to spend time with.

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