Zelenskyy will visit the Netherlands on October 28; the purpose of the visit has been announced

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will visit the Netherlands on Wednesday, October 28. The itinerary includes meetings with the prime minister, members of the government, and business representatives, as well as an audience with the king.

This was announced by the Dutch government.

The visit will begin with a meeting between Zelenskyy and Prime Minister Rob Jetten at his official residence. The leaders will first hold a bilateral discussion, followed by talks between the delegations.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Dylan Yesilgöz-Zegerius and Minister of Foreign Affairs Tom Berendsen will also join the meeting.

Following the government talks, a meeting with the heads of Dutch and Ukrainian companies is scheduled.

On the evening of October 28, Zelenskyy will be received by King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands. The audience will take place at the Royal Palace in The Hague, according to the Dutch government.

The Dutch Minister of Defense called Russia an enemy, not merely an aggressor.

The Netherlands will help Ukraine enhance the effectiveness of its F-16s in shooting down jet-powered drones.

The Netherlands will help Ukraine maintain its F-16 fighter jets.

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