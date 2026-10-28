A meeting of the defense ministers and chiefs of general staff of Türkiye, Bulgaria and Romania took place in Sofia, Bulgaria, on October 28. It was attended by Turkish National Defense Minister Yaşar Güler and Chief of the Turkish General Staff General Selçuk Bayraktaroğlu.

Meeting at the Boyana Residence

According to Anadolu Agency, the Turkish delegation was welcomed upon arrival at the Boyana government residence by Bulgarian Defense Minister Dimitar Stoyanov and the country’s Chief of Defense, Admiral Emil Eftimov. The agency cited a statement by Türkiye’s Ministry of National Defense.

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Meeting participants

Romanian Defense Minister Ștefan-Radu Oprea and Romanian Chief of Defense General Gheorghiță Vlad also took part in a joint photograph before the event began. Güler, Stoyanov, Bayraktaroğlu and Eftimov were also in the photo.

After the photo session, the defense ministers and chiefs of general staff of the three countries proceeded to the meeting.

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