Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski responded to American billionaire Elon Musk regarding his claims that Ukrainian elites are allegedly enriching themselves at the expense of international aid. The Polish diplomat pointed out that the U.S. stopped funding Ukraine last year, while American companies are profiting from the sale of weapons paid for by European countries.

Earlier, Elon Musk claimed that the Ukrainian elite had allegedly enriched themselves thanks to international aid, while ordinary Ukrainian citizens were forced to fight. The American businessman also accused certain U.S. politicians of allegedly caring more about Ukraine than about their own country.

In addition, Musk suggested that some of American taxpayers’ money is funneled back to the U.S. through money-laundering schemes and used to finance political campaigns.

In response, Sikorski emphasized the role of European countries in purchasing American weapons for Ukraine.

“No, Elon, the U.S. stopped funding Ukraine last year. In fact, companies in the U.S. are profiting from American weapons that we, Europeans, are paying for,” the Polish minister replied.

The head of the Polish Foreign Ministry also criticized Elon Musk for interfering in political processes and using his own products to exert political influence.

“The more you interfere in our politics and use your products in political games, the more you harm your own brand,” emphasized Radosław Sikorski.

Meanwhile, Democrats in the U.S. Congress are considering launching an investigation into Elon Musk’s activities. In particular, they may focus on his alleged role in restricting the Ukrainian military’s access to Starlink satellite communications.

Radosław Sikorski posted a response on the social media platform X.

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