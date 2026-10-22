In the United States, the lobbying group AIPAC announced on Wednesday that it will no longer officially endorse candidates in elections. The organization will also stop making direct contributions through its political action committee (PAC), the Jerusalem Post reports, citing N12 News.

Which mechanisms AIPAC is abandoning

In a statement, AIPAC said that its new approach will not include official endorsements of candidates, direct contributions from its PAC, or directing donations to specific election participants. The group said these tools will no longer be part of its approach.

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Reason for the decision

According to N12 News, the decision was made after several politicians who support Israel faced significant criticism over endorsements by AIPAC. The group’s statement said that the new approach will allow it to expand individual contributions and use new tools to help allies win elections.

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