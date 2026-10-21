In the United States, President Donald Trump linked decisions on the sale of E-15 fuel in Kansas and the settlement of water contamination lawsuits in North Carolina to a Republican victory in the elections during campaign speeches. Rolling Stone reported this.

Sale of E-15 fuel

At a rally in Kansas, Trump spoke about Republican Senator Roger Marshall, who is running for reelection. He said that if Marshall is in the Senate, he will make year-round sales of E-15 fuel permanent. At the same time, the president said he would not do so if Democrat Adam Hamilton is elected to the Senate.

E-15 is gasoline blended with ethanol produced from corn. Sales of such fuel are usually regulated for environmental reasons, but the Trump administration recently eased these restrictions, according to the publication, to lower gasoline prices and support corn farmers.

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Water contamination lawsuits

The following day, Trump spoke in North Carolina, where he mentioned compensation claims for people exposed to toxic substances in water near the Camp Lejeune Marine Corps base between 1953 and 1987. According to Rolling Stone, thousands of victims are still awaiting payments, while their cases have become bogged down in bureaucratic procedures at the U.S. Department of Justice.

Trump said that if Republicans win the House of Representatives and the Senate, he will instruct the Department of Justice to settle all substantiated lawsuits as quickly as possible. He also added that without such a victory, according to him, there would be no money.

The publication also notes that Trump is promoting a proposal for so-called Trump dividends — payments of $5,000 to every adult American. Rolling Stone estimates that such a program would cost more than $1 trillion.

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