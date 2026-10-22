France has issued an orange weather alert in 15 departments in the western and northern parts of the country ahead of Storm Austen. Wind gusts are forecast to reach 140 kilometers per hour.

Warning for the Atlantic coast

France’s national meteorological service, Météo-France, warned that the powerful storm will primarily affect the Atlantic coast. Anadolu Agency reports on the alert.

The departments under the orange alert include Loire-Atlantique, Nord, Pas-de-Calais, Somme, Yvelines, Finistère and Val-d’Oise. The source does not provide a full list of all 15 departments.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Wind will spread inland

Strong winds are expected to spread to inland areas of France over the weekend. They may also affect the Île-de-France region, which includes Paris.

Storm Austen is forecast to bring heavy rainfall, primarily to Brittany and Normandy.

Read us on