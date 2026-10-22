The European Union is considering the possibility of lifting sanctions on Chinese textile manufacturer Yusha Group. In return, Beijing has promised that the company will refrain from supplying prohibited goods to buyers linked to Russia’s military structures — the aggressor state.

Proposal for the EU

As reported by the South China Morning Post, diplomats from the EU’s 27 member states were urged this week to lift restrictions on Yusha Group. The company is accused of selling sensitive European technologies to Russian buyers.

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China’s commitments

According to several sources familiar with the situation cited by the publication, China also promised to remove Germany’s Sindlhauser Materials from its export control list. Sindlhauser Materials is a supplier to ASML, a major company in the chip manufacturing sector.

The possible arrangement provides for Yusha Group’s removal from the EU sanctions list in exchange for these steps by the Chinese side. According to a source, no final decision on lifting the sanctions has been communicated.

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