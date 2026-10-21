A Ukrainian man suspected of murdering a priest remains in custody in Poland

The District Court in Przemyśl has ordered that a 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen remain in custody for three months. He is suspected of murdering a priest and attempting to kill four other people on the grounds of a Benedictine convent in the Polish city of Jarosław.

According to the District Prosecutor’s Office in Przemyśl, the decision of the district court in Jarosław dated September 26 regarding three months of pretrial detention remains in effect. Due to the suspect’s health condition, he will continue to be held in a psychiatric hospital under heightened security measures.

As reported by Ukrinform, the Przemyśl Prosecutor’s Office has filed charges against 31-year-old Ukrainian citizen Igor M., who, according to the investigation, attacked people with a knife on September 24 on the grounds of the Benedictine convent in Jarosław, Podkarpackie Voivodeship.

According to the investigation, the man took a knife from the monastery kitchen and attacked five people—four men and one woman. A priest who tried to stop the attacker died. Two of the injured are in critical condition at a hospital in Jarosław. The injured woman is at a hospital in Przemyśl, and another victim was discharged from a hospital in Przemyśl after receiving treatment.

According to the investigation, Igor M. entered Poland from Germany on the night of September 22. He planned to cross the Polish-Ukrainian border at the Korczowa-Krakivets checkpoint but was unable to do so because his car lacked the required insurance. The car was impounded and towed to Jarosław, where the man also traveled. But instead of retrieving his car, he went to the Benedictine convent.

The prosecutor’s office questioned the border guards, direct witnesses to the attack, and the victims.

Due to his health condition, the suspect was unable to participate in the proceedings. Psychiatrists diagnosed him with symptoms of acute polymorphic psychotic disorder. Whether the man was of sound mind at the time of the attack will be determined by a separate expert evaluation as part of the investigation.

The court rejected the defense’s appeal to remand Igor M. in custody for three months, according to a report citing Wirtualna Polska.

As a reminder, a Ukrainian man attacked people with a knife at a monastery in Poland, resulting in one fatality.

Earlier in Poland, a Starlink ground station caught fire under suspicious circumstances.

A Russian military helicopter violated Polish airspace.

Additionally, two airports in Poland were closed again due to an attack by the Russian Federation.

Read us on