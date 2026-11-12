Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, the leader of the Belarusian democratic opposition, hopes that European countries will reach an agreement as soon as possible on their representation in the peace negotiations in Ukraine. At the same time, she noted that Europe’s participation in this process is not in Russia’s interest.

Tikhanovskaya noted, “A peace dialogue between Russia and Europe makes no sense without the presence of European leaders, since this is first and foremost a matter of the European Union’s security.” “So, of course, it is up to European leaders to decide who can serve as this representative—or whether there should be several,” she said.

Tikhanovskaya expressed hope that this issue would be resolved very soon and that European leaders would join the discussion on peace in Ukraine.

“It would be much more convenient for Russia if Europe were absent from these negotiations, since Russia understands the European Union’s principles and firm stance on supporting Ukraine at any cost. And they don’t need an additional voice in favor of Ukraine. But, of course, it is not up to Putin to decide who will sit at the negotiating table, because we must no longer allow a ‘Yalta-style scenario’ in which the fate of countries or peoples is decided without their participation,” said the Belarusian opposition leader.

Tikhanovskaya made these remarks upon arriving at the European Political Community summit in Dublin on Thursday.

As a reminder, Russia’s representative to the UN threatened Europe with a rapid escalation in the event of war.

The Kremlin is preparing provocations in Europe, for which it may blame Ukraine, according to the Main Intelligence Directorate (GUR).

Tikhanovskaya warned of new provocations by Russia from Belarusian territory.

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