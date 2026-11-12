A shooting occurred in Washington, D.C., near the White House

A shooting occurred in the U.S. capital near the White House, leaving five people injured.

The suspect has not yet been apprehended. Police have urged residents and passersby to avoid the area around the 1500 block of 15th Street.

Surrounding roads have been closed due to a large-scale law enforcement operation.

Source: AP

In the U.S., a man suspected of attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump has been charged with serious crimes. If convicted, he faces life in prison; the case has already gone to trial.

The United States has killed the commander of an Iranian unit believed to be involved in planning an assassination attempt on U.S. President Donald Trump.

An ad has appeared on the dark web discussing a contract to assassinate Donald Trump, with a $70,000 bounty offered for the job.

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