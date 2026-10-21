Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulides called on communities to submit projects for a new development funding round totalling €3.5 billion. He said this during a visit to the village of Sykopetra in Cyprus, Cyprus Mail reports.

Project submissions by September

Christodoulides spoke at the opening of the Prophet Elijah community park and a mini-football pitch. According to him, during the new period the government will make decisions on projects across Cyprus for the specified amount.

The president called on the local council to submit its own initiatives or joint projects with neighbouring communities so that they could be approved next September. He also said that rural and mountainous areas are a government priority.

Infrastructure for villages

As an example of support for such areas, Christodoulides cited the 2024 decision to keep the primary school in Kambos open, where one pupil was studying at the time. According to him, the school now has significantly more children because it attracted young parents to the village.

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The president said that communities, including those in the Limassol district, need infrastructure so that young couples can return to villages. According to him, the goal is for village populations to exceed 120 people. The community contribution to development projects has been reduced to 5%.

Christodoulides also announced support for equipping a clinic at the community stadium. He asked the local council to determine the amount of funding needed for a study on installing public toilets. The reconstruction of a building into an office and a thematic museum will be supported after plans are prepared and permits are obtained, he said.

The president also said that the issue of widening the road between Palaichori and Sykopetra or creating a new connection to Apliki falls under the responsibility of Nicosia district governor Constantinos Yiorkadjis. Christodoulides promised to return to assess the possibility of carrying out the work in stages.

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