In Strasbourg, France, EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas said that the European Union is exploring options to increase support for Yemen’s government amid intensified Houthi attacks and deteriorating regional security. This was reported by Anadolu Agency.

Support for negotiations

Speaking at a plenary session of the European Parliament, Kallas stressed the need for a diplomatic settlement. According to her, the EU is ready to support all mediation efforts to restore meaningful political negotiations. She said that escalation would worsen the situation for everyone.

Kallas called on all interested parties to help end what she described as Houthi aggression. She also urged the group to rejoin the UN-led mediation process.

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Protection of shipping

Kallas said that since its launch, the EU’s Aspides operation has safely escorted hundreds of commercial vessels. The operation was launched in response to Houthi attacks on shipping in the Red Sea.

According to her, the European Union has received many requests from companies for protection but does not have enough ships to meet them all. She stressed that the operation is not intended to take part in the war, but is aimed at protecting commercial shipping and Europe’s trade interests.

The EU will also continue supporting the Yemeni Coast Guard and other maritime actors in the region, including Djibouti, to counter arms smuggling. Regarding the possible designation of the Houthis as a terrorist organization, Kallas noted that this requires the support of all EU member states.

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