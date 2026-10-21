Georgia has appointed a new special representative for relations with Russia

Georgia has appointed a new special representative of the prime minister for relations with Russia.

First Deputy Foreign Minister Giorgi Zurabashvili has been named to the position.

Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze announced the appointment. The position had been vacant since December 2025, when Giorgi Kajaia stepped down.

According to Kobakhidze, Tbilisi’s priorities include a peaceful resolution of the conflict with Russia, the development of trade and economic ties, and ongoing dialogue on humanitarian issues. He emphasized that the appointment does not mark the beginning of a new phase in relations with Moscow and is not related to trade restrictions on Georgian companies.

Zurabashvili will continue to hold his position at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs but will represent Georgia in relations with Russia as the prime minister’s special representative.

Source: SOVA

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