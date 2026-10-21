A Messi T-shirt with his autograph was stolen during protests in Paris

During the riots in Paris near Place de la République, an unknown individual stole a Barcelona soccer jersey autographed by Lionel Messi, as well as the Argentine soccer player’s captain’s armband.

According to reports, the perpetrators even managed to take photos of themselves with the stolen items.

The incident occurred at a store in the center of the French capital. A video has been circulating on social media showing two people with their faces covered displaying the stolen soccer memorabilia. Both items bear Messi’s autograph.

The exact value of the stolen items has not yet been determined. It is also unknown in which match the Argentine player might have worn this jersey and captain’s armband. No official estimate of their value has been released, but these items could be worth several thousand euros on the collector’s market.

The value of soccer memorabilia depends on several factors: the authenticity of the autograph, the condition of the item, its historical significance, and whether the player used the item during official matches. A prime example is the six jerseys Messi wore during the 2022 World Cup in Qatar. These items, associated with the Argentine national team’s World Cup triumph, were sold at auction for a total of over six million euros.

However, this valuation cannot be applied to the jersey stolen in Paris: there is no confirmation that it was used in a historic match. Its collectible value stems primarily from the Argentine player’s autograph and his legendary career at Barcelona.

Protesters in France stole a signed Messi jersey from a store they had looted. https://t.co/78XSketlUd — Conflict (@ConflictTR) October 18, 2026

Messi’s legendary career with Barcelona

Lionel Messi devoted most of his professional career to the Catalan club, evolving from a product of La Masia academy into a true living legend of world soccer. While playing for the “Blue and Garnet,” the Argentine set countless incredible records, won 10 Spanish league titles, triumphed four times in the Champions League, and claimed numerous other national and international trophies. His unique connection to the club and its fans makes any memorabilia from his time at Barcelona extremely valuable on the collectors’ market.

Moreover, the brazen theft of his jersey and captain’s armband took on special symbolic significance, as the incident occurred in Paris on the eve of a crucial Champions League match between the Argentine’s two former clubs—PSG and Barcelona.

This was reported with reference to Sport24.

As a reminder, France may impose a curfew following the riots — NBC News.

Macron rejected linking the unrest in France to migration — Politico.

Hundreds of people have appeared in court in France on looting charges — France 24

