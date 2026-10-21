The European Commission has called on the American company SpaceX to urgently and fully restore high-speed Starlink satellite communications in Ukraine. Toma Renier, the European Commission’s official spokesperson on defense and space affairs, stated during a briefing in Brussels that recent reports of an intentional slowdown in service delivery are a cause for deep concern.

The European Commission representative emphasized that the current restrictions contradict the company’s previous practices in the region. Officials in Brussels underscored the critical importance of uninterrupted satellite communications for Ukraine’s defense and civilian sectors.

According to Renier, full Starlink functionality remains vital for ensuring communication between military units, protecting the civilian population, and controlling unmanned aerial vehicles, which are actively used to deter aggression.

Source: Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty.

Earlier, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy criticized the restrictions on Starlink’s operation for Ukrainian military drones in an interview with Piers Morgan. According to him, this could lead to significant casualties.

American entrepreneur Elon Musk explained who makes decisions regarding the use of the Starshield military satellite system. His statement came after reports of communication disruptions during the operation of Ukrainian drones.

In the U.S., SpaceX owner Elon Musk stated that decisions regarding speed limits or how StarShield systems are used are made by the U.S. Armed Forces, with President Donald Trump having the final say.

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