In The Hague, Netherlands, Nobel laureate Navi Pillay called US sanctions against the International Criminal Court a shock and an unacceptable step. The Trump administration imposed sweeping sanctions against the ICC several hours after Pillay was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize. Before that, the administration had already imposed restrictions on key court officials, France 24 reports.

Support for court staff

Pillay, who previously served as UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and was a judge at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, said the sanctions constitute a violation of the principle of the rule of law at the international level.

She also stressed that politicians should not interfere in the work of judges and the judicial system. According to Pillay, she arrived in The Hague to express solidarity with employees of the International Criminal Court.

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Statements on the work of the UN commission

In the interview, Pillay also defended the conclusion of the UN commission of inquiry that she chaired. The commission concluded that Israel committed genocide in Gaza; according to Pillay, this conclusion was not reached lightly.

She also rejected claims that the ICC allegedly directs its activities against Africa, stating that the court is not selective.

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