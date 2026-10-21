The Italian government has launched an investigation into the possible involvement of external forces, particularly Russia, in organizing and escalating the recent large-scale protests, which were accompanied by clashes in European cities.

Officials have requested information regarding the role of foreign provocateurs in the unrest that swept through Milan and other regions of the country. Earlier, Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto explicitly called these events an element of “hybrid warfare” directed against Western countries.

Anti-government protests in Italy erupted following the example of demonstrations in France, which were accompanied by violence, looting, and clashes with law enforcement.

Source: Bloomberg.

The Italian government approved the deployment of 500 troops to Milan following protests in the country’s northern cities, some of which escalated into clashes with police. The cabinet also approved new legal measures that increase penalties for violence, looting, and vandalism during demonstrations.

French President Emmanuel Macron criticized foreign leaders, particularly U.S. President Donald Trump, for spreading false information about the unrest in France and exploiting these events for their own election campaigns.

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