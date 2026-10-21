Tusk government does not plan talks with Nawrocki — Interia

In Poland, Donald Tusk’s government does not plan negotiations with President Karol Nawrocki on issues crucial to the state, including laws and appointments of ambassadors, judges and generals. This is reported by Interia, citing sources in the government and the prime minister’s inner circle.

Answering journalists’ questions about Nawrocki’s proposal for direct talks, Tusk said he would not accept such rules of the game. One of the publication’s government sources claims that the authorities are planning neither agreements nor talks with the president, except where contacts are necessary for administrative or legal reasons.

Dispute over the Constitutional Tribunal

One of the main areas of conflict has become Poland’s Constitutional Tribunal. According to Interia, Nawrocki is blocking the swearing-in of five judges elected by the Sejm. At the same time, Tusk seeks to change the situation in the body, which the publication’s government sources describe as the last key state institution linked to the Law and Justice party.

Interia’s government sources called resolving the situation in the Constitutional Tribunal an important issue for the rule of law and contacts with the European Commission. They also view it as a politically important factor ahead of the parliamentary campaign.

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Potential areas of confrontation

According to an IBRiS poll for Polsat News, 34.9% of respondents believe that government representatives are right in the dispute, while 34.3% believe Nawrocki is right. Another 24.3% of those surveyed believe that neither the president nor the prime minister is right, while 6.6% were unable to decide.

The publication’s government sources cite as potential tests for the president a law on blocking harmful content on the internet, which is to implement the EU Digital Services Act, as well as his attitude toward Grzegorz Braun and the Confederation of the Polish Crown party. Nawrocki previously stated that he radically disagrees with many of Braun’s views, but as president of all Poles, he is also the president of those who voted for this politician.

Interia’s government sources say they intend to use this issue in the political confrontation with the president. Claims in the article about the position of U.S. representatives regarding Braun and his supporters are provided solely based on statements by the publication’s sources linked to the government.

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