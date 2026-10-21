In Greece, thousands of students and teachers took to the streets to demand increased state funding for education, improved conditions in educational institutions, and smaller class sizes. In Athens and its suburbs, around 10,000 people, including school pupils and university students, protested peacefully, according to police.

Rallies across the country

According to Cyprus Mail, rallies also took place in other cities across the country. Participants declared solidarity with protests in France and other European countries over the rapid rise in the cost of living and the state of school infrastructure, which they described as neglected.

Before the march, students set up tents in Syntagma Square in central Athens and held an overnight protest. Some primary school teachers and doctors stopped working to protest pay and staff shortages. This disrupted the operation of public schools and hospitals.

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Government position

Education Minister Sofia Zacharaki said she hears the students' demands and acknowledged the pressure that high housing costs place on Greek families. According to her, projects worth more than €733 million are being implemented in the country to create student dormitories and upgrade infrastructure.

The protests are taking place amid high housing rents, energy costs, and the population's low purchasing power. The average monthly salary in Greece is €1,500 and remains at the 2009 level, while the rapid rise in rental rates means many young people cannot afford to rent housing in cities.

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