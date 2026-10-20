In Japan, Taiwanese professionals have been able to list “Taiwan” on documents for national professional qualifications since the beginning of this month. The change applies to 322 professions, including doctors and nurses, Taipei Times reports.

Previously, Taiwanese people had to state “China” in the nationality field on professional certificates and licenses. The field has now been changed to “nationality and region” or “nationality, etc.,” allowing the name “Taiwan” to be used.

Changes to qualification documents

The Japan-Taiwan Parliamentarians’ Friendship League announced the new rules in Tokyo. Its chairman, lawmaker Keiji Furuya, called the reform a significant step in relations between Japan and Taiwan, while noting the need to improve application procedures and local administrative processes.

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Hirofumi Takinami, head of the league’s working group and a member of the House of Councillors, said work on the changes began in 2022 after Taiwanese people requested the option to list Taiwan in Japanese household registers. In May 2025, “Taiwan” was officially included in the nationality field in such registers.

Need to inform local institutions

According to Takinami, medical licenses are updated by local public health centers and administrative bodies. The league asked central authorities to properly inform service centers about the new rules, as local officials may not be familiar with them.

Taiwanese doctor Norifumi Nakazato, who practices in Japan, previously covered the word “China” on his medical license with a sticker because it prompted questions from patients. He estimated the number of Taiwanese medical workers with national qualifications in Japan at about 2,000. The league is also asking that no deadline be set for submitting applications to change the entry.

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