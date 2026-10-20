The UN Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution on the use of digital technologies to commit violations and abuses against children in armed conflicts. The document, prepared by Greece, also concerns violations that digital technologies facilitate or exacerbate, Anadolu Agency reports.

Digital literacy

The resolution emphasizes the need to provide children with digital literacy. This should help them recognize online risks and contribute to preventing violations before they occur.

The document called on member states to improve compliance with their obligations under international law to end and prevent violations and abuses against children. This also applies to violations committed, facilitated or exacerbated through digital technologies.

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Statement by Greece's representative

Before the vote, Greece's representative to the UN, Aglaia Balta, stated that the Security Council must not remain silent about the digital dimension of grave violations. According to her, the resolution strengthens the existing protection system so that it covers violations regardless of the means used to commit them.

Balta noted that recruitment through a smartphone is still recruitment. She called the text a starting point for further work, as digital technologies are changing all aspects of life, including the lives of children. Greece chaired the Working Group on Children and Armed Conflict in 2025.

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