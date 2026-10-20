Independent Australian federal MP Helen Haines has had one leg amputated after being struck by a car in Wangaratta, Victoria. Surgeons at The Alfred hospital are trying to save the politician's other leg. She was airlifted to hospital for emergency surgery due to critical injuries to her lower limbs.

Vehicle attack near the MP's office

As ABC News Australia reports, the incident occurred on Monday at about 3:30 p.m. near Haines's office on Murphy Street. According to eyewitness accounts, a white Toyota LandCruiser drove past the MP, who was standing near the trunk of her car, turned around and struck her, pinning her against the vehicle. The car then reversed and drove into her a second time.

Brendan Nugent, a 43-year-old resident of Tarrawingee, was detained at the scene. Police continue to investigate. According to eyewitnesses, passers-by immediately rushed to help the victim, and at least one of them stood between the vehicle and the MP.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Help from passers-by and the community's reaction

Hairdresser Ricky Jeffries, who ran out of his establishment, pulled the man from the LandCruiser and took a knife from his pocket. He then stayed nearby to prevent him from leaving. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called Jeffries a hero.

Another local resident, Cody Lepoydevin, said that people helped Haines before the ambulance arrived and tried to calm the detained man. According to him, the MP remained conscious and behaved calmly despite her severe injuries.

Near Haines's office, Wangaratta residents are leaving flowers and letters wishing her a recovery. A gathering was held at the local Holy Trinity Anglican Cathedral, where participants prayed for the MP. Haines's colleagues from different political forces expressed their support for her and called for public rhetoric to be toned down.

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