Pakistan reports detention of MP Nasim Ali Shah — The Express Tribune

Police in Pakistan have reportedly detained Maulana Nasim Ali Shah, a member of the National Assembly from the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party. He was allegedly taken from the Al-Markaz-ul-Islami madrasa in Goriwala, Bannu district, The Express Tribune reports.

Video of the detention

A video that purportedly shows police officers escorting the parliamentarian away is being circulated on social media. The recording was also shared from Nasim Ali Shah's account on X.

The circumstances of the detention, possible cases against the lawmaker, and his whereabouts after the operation have not been officially confirmed.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Detentions of PTI representatives

Reports of Ali Shah's detention emerged amid broader action against PTI leaders and supporters in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province following the imposition of governor's rule and a state of emergency there on October 11.

Politicians placed in preventive detention included former provincial chief minister Sohail Afridi, PTI president in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Junaid Akbar, and provincial assembly speaker Babar Saleem Swati. Minister of State for Interior Talal Chaudhry confirmed that Afridi and several members of his cabinet had been placed in preventive detention.

Afridi's brother, Muhammad Amir, filed a petition with the Peshawar High Court, stating that armed masked men took the politician from the chief minister's residence in Peshawar on October 11. PTI called the imposition of governor's rule and the state of emergency unconstitutional and challenged these measures in court.

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