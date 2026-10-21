Witkoff May Offer Putin a Meeting with Trump and Zelensky — Politico

During his visit to Russia, U.S. President’s Special Envoy Steve Witkoff plans to discuss proposals with Russian leaders on ending the war in Ukraine. The trip could be a step toward organizing talks involving Donald Trump, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and Vladimir Putin.

Norwegian Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre told reporters after a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Witkoff in Oslo that Witkoff will travel to St. Petersburg, where he will meet with Russian leaders.

“Steve Witkoff will fly to St. Petersburg tomorrow, where he will meet with Russian leaders and share the insights gained during this meeting, as well as proposals developed by European and American colleagues, and, possibly, pave the way for a summit-level meeting,” Støre said.

Thus, Witkoff is expected to convey to Moscow the proposals discussed by representatives of the U.S. and European countries. One possible outcome of these contacts could be the organization of talks involving the presidents of Ukraine, the U.S., and Russia.

After the talks, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of a possible trilateral meeting with Trump and Putin. According to him, there are issues that can only be resolved directly by the heads of state.

Zelenskyy also noted that further developments will depend on the Russian side’s position.

“Steve is traveling to Russia tomorrow, and we’ll see what Putin has to say,” the Ukrainian president stated.

At the same time, Trump had previously suggested that Putin and Zelenskyy do not necessarily need to meet in person to reach a peace agreement. According to him, agreements can be reached through other means.

Source: Politico

We should add that the Trump administration plans to change the format of the negotiations regarding Ukraine.

As a reminder, Witkoff will travel to St. Petersburg after meeting with Zelenskyy.

Prior to this, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.S. Special Representative Steve Witkoff began talks in Oslo, the capital of Norway.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy arrived in Norway on October 20 , where he had scheduled a series of meetings with international partners.

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