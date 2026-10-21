US federal agents are investigating reports that an incendiary device was thrown toward a US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in downtown Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday evening. The Jerusalem Post reported this, citing an FBI statement.

Evidence collection

The FBI Atlanta public affairs office said in an emailed statement that bureau personnel and technical specialists handling physical evidence are working at the scene. They are collecting evidence as part of the investigation.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Investigation continues

The FBI said there is currently no known threat to public safety. The investigation is ongoing, and the agency has not yet provided additional details.

The report also mentioned another incident: earlier this month, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani condemned in a post on X the shooting of a man involving ICE agents in the Marble Hill neighborhood of the Bronx. According to the New York Police Department, the incident occurred at approximately 4:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A police spokesperson said the agents involved were employees of the US Department of Homeland Security, which includes ICE, Customs and Border Protection, and the Border Patrol.

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