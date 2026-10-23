A suspicious object was found near the Ukrainian Embassy in Washington

A suspicious object was found in Washington near the Ukrainian Embassy.

The U.S. Secret Service is investigating, and roads near the diplomatic mission have been closed.

Source: Ostap Yarysh.

Western embassies in Kyiv are preparing contingency plans in case of a new escalation and targeted Russian strikes on diplomatic missions. According to The Guardian, possible options include temporarily relocating operations to Lviv or eastern Poland, but for now, diplomats remain in the capital.

Poland does not plan to change the operating procedures of its embassy in Kyiv despite new threats from Russia and calls for foreign diplomats to leave the Ukrainian capital. The Polish Foreign Ministry stated that such actions will not force Warsaw to weaken its support for Ukraine.

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