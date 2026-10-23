Political advisers to President Donald Trump, James Blair and Chris LaCivita, said they transferred the full amount of their fee for consulting work for a pro-Russian political party in Bosnia to Trump’s presidential library. The Hill reports.

Advisers’ statements

Blair confirmed the donation in a post on the social media platform X, referring to a New York Post report that first disclosed it. He said he was grateful to Trump for the opportunities provided and called contributing to the preservation of his legacy an honor.

LaCivita shared Blair’s post and wrote that preserving Trump’s legacy and history was an honor and an obvious decision.

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Trump’s warning

In early October, Trump said he would end cooperation with Blair and LaCivita if their work in the Balkans created a conflict with the White House’s activities. The president emphasized that they are external consultants who may have other clients.

Trump also said that he did not know who else his advisers were working with, but promised to find out and immediately end cooperation in the event of a conflict. Trump’s presidential library and museum are expected to be located in Miami, Florida.

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