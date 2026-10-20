Denmark has ordered additional Naval Strike Missile (NSM) missiles from Norwegian company Kongsberg worth around 400 million Norwegian kroner, or approximately $42 million. The missiles are intended to strengthen the country’s coastal defense, AeroTime reports.

The agreement was arranged as an intergovernmental transaction between the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency (FMA) and the Danish Defence Acquisition and Logistics Organization (DALO). The number of missiles ordered has not been disclosed.

Addition to the 2025 contract

According to the FMA, the new order is a continuation of an agreement concluded in March 2025. At that time, Denmark purchased NSM missiles to replace Harpoon missiles on Iver Huitfeldt-class frigates.

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The 2025 contract was estimated at approximately 2 billion Norwegian kroner, or $212 million. It provided for the delivery of missiles, ship equipment, training and logistical support. Deliveries are scheduled for 2025–2030.

Coastal batteries in Korsør

In December 2025, DALO also ordered a land-based NSM coastal defense system from Kongsberg through a direct contract award in order to accelerate the introduction of this capability. Denmark plans to deploy mobile missile batteries at the Korsør naval base; the first elements of the system are expected in 2026.

After full deployment, the unit may comprise up to 100 personnel, including conscripts. Its main task will be to strengthen Denmark’s control over the Danish Straits and access to the western part of the Baltic Sea. In 2025, Denmark became the fifth NATO country to acquire the NSM coastal system, after Poland, the United States, Romania and Latvia.

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