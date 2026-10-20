Italy’s Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport and Infrastructure Matteo Salvini said that road hauliers will begin receiving €430 million in aid this week. The decision was announced amid protests by truck drivers against the sharp rise in fuel prices, ANSA English reports.

Payments are expected to begin this week

Salvini said that the €430 million already allocated is available for payments. According to him, the funds should begin arriving this week, as many companies cannot wait. He also said that the authorities are working to secure additional resources.

The minister refrained from providing details ahead of a scheduled meeting with road haulage federations in Milan, but said that additional funding would be provided.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Protests have affected product availability

Drivers’ protests began last week in many parts of Italy, primarily in the south of the country. Participants blocked roads or individual traffic lanes, slowing the flow of traffic. The actions followed strikes and sit-in protests by farmers and fishermen.

According to the agency, shortages of fresh products have already affected supermarket shelves and market stalls in Catania in Sicily, Scalea in Calabria, Cerignola in Apulia, Mercogliano in Campania, as well as Sori, Cassino and Fabrica di Roma in Lazio. Pasquale Russo, head of the Conftrasporto road haulage confederation, had previously said that drivers could resort to a nationwide strike.

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