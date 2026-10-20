At least 40 ultra-Orthodox Jews were detained at Ben Gurion Airport in Israel on Tuesday morning on suspicion of attempting to evade military conscription. This was reported by CBS News, citing the Israel Defense Forces.

Detentions at the airport

According to the Israeli military, the men passed through a border crossing checkpoint at Ben Gurion Airport. The Israel Defense Forces said they are subject to mandatory military service and will stand trial in accordance with the law.

The mass detention by military police was unusual in scale. It came amid a debate over whether ultra-Orthodox Jews should serve on equal terms with other Jewish citizens of Israel.

Dispute over conscription

Ultra-Orthodox Jews have traditionally been exempt from service. However, in 2024, Israel's Supreme Court ruled that in the absence of a law legalizing such an exemption, the army must begin conscripting them.

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The issue of equality in military duty became an important topic of political debate after the Hamas-led attack of October 7, 2023, and the subsequent multi-front war. National elections in Israel are scheduled for October 27.

Ultra-Orthodox Jews, or Haredim, make up about 13% of Israel's population. According to projections by Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics, their share could approach 25% by 2050. Many ultra-Orthodox men study full time at religious seminaries instead of serving.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, in an interview with the ultra-Orthodox radio station Kol Barama, spoke out against the detentions. He said they harm efforts to encourage ultra-Orthodox Jews to serve without coercion.

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