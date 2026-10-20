Southern Great Britain is expecting the first named storm of the season, Austen, at the end of the week. The country's meteorological service has issued a yellow warning for strong winds: gusts of up to 50–60 mph are forecast in the affected area, and more than 70 mph on exposed coasts.

As The Guardian reports, the warning will be in force from midnight until midday on Friday. It covers most of southwest England and southern Wales. The bad weather may also affect parts of the southern coast as far as Brighton.

The storm will approach from the west

According to the Met Office, rain and showers will pass through many parts of Great Britain on Tuesday and Wednesday. On Thursday, Storm Austen will begin approaching the southwest of the country.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Meteorologists explained that an area of low pressure over the Atlantic will rapidly intensify under the influence of the jet stream. The storm's exact track and position are still being determined, but forecasters warn of possible disruptions in some places.

Rain and wind will continue over the weekend

On Friday, Austen will move from west to east, and the wind is expected to ease later. Many areas are expected to receive between 20 and 30 mm of rainfall.

Late on Friday, the storm will move into the North Sea, but windy and rainy weather will persist in Great Britain throughout the weekend and at the beginning of next week. According to the Met Office forecast, the heaviest rainfall is more likely in western areas.

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