The United Kingdom will deploy RAF Typhoon fighter jets to Saudi Arabia to protect cities and critical national infrastructure from aerial attacks by Yemen’s Houthis. The aircraft will carry out defensive tasks and will not conduct offensive strikes against the Houthis.

RAF defensive mission

The National reports on the decision by the British authorities. In addition to the fighter jets, London will provide an Atlas A400M transport aircraft to move equipment across Saudi Arabia. British military advisers will also support their Saudi counterparts on the ground.

In September, Britain already announced additional defensive assistance to Saudi Arabia after Houthi attacks resumed. The package then included an RAF Voyager tanker aircraft, but did not provide for fighter jet support.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Strengthening presence in the region

In March, the British prime minister’s office reported deploying four fighter jets to the region to defend against Iranian missiles. This supplemented four Typhoons already stationed in Qatar to support regional allies that were facing attacks from Iran.

According to the publication, Houthi attacks in Saudi Arabia have intensified in recent weeks. Yemen’s authorities said that 58 people were killed in a strike on a training camp of government security forces. Strikes on Riyadh airport, Saudi Aramco’s headquarters in Dhahran and a major pipeline were also reported. Britain’s Ministry of Defence said the Houthis’ actions are destabilising the region and deepening the humanitarian crisis in Yemen.

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