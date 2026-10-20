In Spain, the leader of the conservative People's Party, Alberto Núñez Feijóo, confirmed talks with the far-right Vox party ahead of snap elections scheduled for November 29. The sides are discussing coordination of Senate lists to secure a conservative majority in the upper house of parliament, Politico Europe reports.

Coordination of Senate lists

In an interview with COPE radio, Feijóo said that Vox knows the limits of what is possible for the People's Party and its statesmanlike approach. According to him, it would be a mistake to hand power over to “Sanchismo,” as he called the government of Socialist Pedro Sánchez.

Feijóo, who seeks to head the government, said that the talks with Vox are aimed at coordinating Senate lists and countering a possible alliance between the ruling Socialists and other left-wing parties. According to him, the parties are working on an agreement not to compete with each other in key regions in order to win a conservative majority in the Senate.

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Vox's position and the situation on the left

Vox leader Santiago Abascal also said the day before that he was ready to reach an agreement with the People's Party. He accused Sánchez of trying to “steal the election” and of spreading “coercion and violence” to influence the vote. This claim is Abascal's statement.

At the same time, left-wing forces failed to unite ahead of the November elections. In particular, the Podemos party decided not to join a broad joint list, except in the Canary Islands and the Valencian region.

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