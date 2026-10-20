Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk announced a plan to simplify the procedure for receiving payments under the 800 plus programme. Poland wants to abolish the requirement to submit a new application for this benefit every year, RMF24 reports.

One application after a child is born

According to Tusk, parents will only need to submit their first application after the birth of a child. After that, 800 plus payments are to be automatically transferred to the family’s account until the child turns 18, without the need to renew the application every year.

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Current procedure and exceptions

Currently, recipients of child-rearing benefits must submit an application again every year. Tusk said that the authorities seek to remove this obligation, which he described as burdensome for benefit recipients.

An exception will be a situation in which parents are required to notify the institution of significant changes concerning the payment of the benefit. The prime minister outlined the plan ahead of a government meeting.

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