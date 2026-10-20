Debris from the drone that attacked the Chelsea 3 was found in Bulgaria

Debris from a drone was found aboard the merchant ship Chelsea 3, which was attacked last week in Bulgaria’s exclusive economic zone in the Black Sea. The findings are currently being examined.

Bulgarian Transport Minister Georgi Peev stated that, if necessary, the country will enlist the help of international partners to provide technical assistance with the investigation.

On Saturday, the vessel was towed to the port of Burgas. The operation was complex and cost Bulgaria approximately 200,000 euros. Authorities are considering the possibility of recovering the costs through insurance or compensation from the ship’s owner.

The Sofia Military District Prosecutor’s Office has opened a case regarding a suspected crime in the country’s exclusive economic zone.

Source: Novinite

In Bulgaria, law enforcement agencies detained two foreign nationals, aged 20 and 21, holding German passports, who are suspected of carrying out an act of sabotage on the night of October 10 against Starlink’s satellite communications infrastructure. They entered the country legally through the Kulata border crossing.

A court in Bulgaria issued European arrest warrants for two 19-year-old German citizens suspected of deliberately setting fire to Starlink antennas in a mountainous area south of Sofia.

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