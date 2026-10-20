The number of people killed in a Houthi missile strike on the government military training camp of Al-Alam in Yemen’s southern Shabwa province has risen to 60. Most of those killed were recruits, Yemeni officials said on Tuesday, October 20, 2026.

Ballistic missile strike

According to The Hindu, three Yemeni officials said that the Iran-backed Houthis struck the Al-Alam camp with ballistic missiles. The officials called the attack the deadliest since fighting in Yemen began escalating three months ago.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Missing persons

At least 12 people remained missing the day after the attack, the same three officials said.

Archive photograph

An archive Reuters photograph published in the report shows a temporary camp near Aden for people displaced by clashes between Iran-linked Houthis and Saudi-backed government forces in the south of the country.

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