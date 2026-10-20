Pakistan’s army chief Asim Munir arrives in Tehran — Jerusalem Post

Pakistan’s Chief of Army Staff, Field Marshal Asim Munir, arrived in Tehran, Iran, on Tuesday along with a delegation of Pakistani officials. He is due to hold meetings with senior Iranian officials, the Jerusalem Post reports.

Mediation between the United States and Iran

According to the publication, Pakistan has played a key mediating role this year in contacts between the United States and Iran. Munir’s visit comes amid the conflict between the United States and Iran, which is described as a war in the publication’s headline.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Continuation of summer contacts

The planned trip follows Munir’s summer talks with Iranian leaders. During those contacts, measures to prevent further escalation, reopen the Strait of Hormuz, and expedite the end of the conflict were discussed.

Information about Munir’s arrival was released by Mehr, which the Jerusalem Post describes as a semi-official Iranian agency. At the time of publication, the outlet marked the report as developing.

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