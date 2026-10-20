Princess of Wales Attended the Reception for the Sultan of Oman Wearing a Green Outfit – People

Princess Kate Middleton of Wales, along with Prince William, King Charles, and Queen Camilla, attended a ceremony in Windsor to welcome Sultan Haitham bin Tariq of Oman.

For the occasion, the princess chose a green coat by Alexander McQueen and a hat by Juliette Botterill, accessorizing the look with a classic Chanel bag. The choice of green was a gesture of “diplomatic attire” to show respect for the guests, as it is one of the colors of Oman’s national flag.

Source: People.

The Princess of Wales, Kate Middleton, was spotted on London public transportation with her 11-year-old daughter, Charlotte. They were riding the subway on October 10, and one of the passengers captured them on video.

As a reminder, Prince Harry, along with his wife Meghan Markle and their children, returned to live in the United Kingdom after six years in the U.S.

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