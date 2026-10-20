In the United States, President Donald Trump did not directly answer whether he would support Vice President J.D. Vance if he runs in the 2028 presidential election. As The Hill reports, during a joint appearance with Vance in the Oval Office, Trump called him a very talented and good person. He also said that they had never discussed Vance’s possible presidential campaign.

Trump urged against rushing

The president said that he does not talk with Vance about the presidential election, and the vice president does not raise this subject with him. Trump stressed that it is still too early for such discussions and that the midterm elections must come first. He added that further developments will become clear later.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Vance’s position

The day before, Vance said in an interview with 2Way that he believes he would receive Trump’s support if he decides to run in 2028. At the same time, he noted that candidates must run their own campaigns, while the president may refrain from intervening prematurely and allow the race to develop without determining the outcome in advance.

The vice president also confirmed that he had not discussed his own possible participation in the presidential race with Trump. Vance has repeatedly said that he is currently focused on helping Republicans retain their majority in Congress ahead of the midterm elections. According to the outlet, he is viewed as one of the leading potential Republican contenders in the 2028 election.

Read us on