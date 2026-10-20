The European Parliament's Committee on Budgets has proposed fully restoring the cuts that the Council of the EU made to its position in July, as well as adding €1.17 billion to the EU's draft general budget for next year, Cyprus Mail reports. The committee's position was presented by Cypriot Member of the European Parliament Michalis Hadjipantela.

Proposed expenditure

The committee's position provides for €194 billion in budget commitments and €203.3 billion in payments over the year. This is more than what the Council of the EU and the European Commission proposed. The committee supported an additional €1.17 billion in expenditure compared with the European Commission's draft.

In particular, €260.5 million is proposed to be allocated to the Connecting Europe Facility, which finances infrastructure investments. The EU has also provided grants for the Great Sea Interconnector project through it. Another €85 million is planned to be added to the European Agricultural Guarantee Fund, through which direct payments to farmers are made, while support for young farmers is proposed to increase by €20 million.

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An additional €140 million is earmarked for the EU's neighbourhood policy, under which the Union provides funding and develops partnerships with countries in Eastern Europe and North Africa.

Vote and negotiations

Hadjipantela said that amid growing security challenges, EU institutions must receive adequate resources to operate effectively and independently. At the same time, he stressed the need for budgetary discipline and for finding opportunities for savings, warning that cuts should not create operational problems or increase costs in the future.

Co-rapporteur Nils Ušakovs of Latvia said that the committee had set aside party differences in order to form a common position ahead of negotiations. Members of the European Parliament are to vote on it on Wednesday. If they approve it, a conciliation committee of the European Parliament and the Council of the EU will meet on 3 November and must reach a compromise by 16 November. If a preliminary agreement is reached, the joint text will be submitted for final approval by the Council of the EU and the European Parliament.

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