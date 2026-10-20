Venezuela’s leading opposition party, Vente Venezuela, has announced a nationwide mobilization on October 22 demanding the safe return to the country of party leader and 2025 Nobel Peace Prize laureate María Corina Machado. The actions are to take place in all 23 states of Venezuela, Anadolu Agency reports.

Demands of the participants

At a press conference in Caracas, party leader Carlos Fernández said that representatives of civil society, trade unions, youth groups, opposition parties and the Plataforma Unitaria platform are expected to join the protests.

In addition to Machado’s return, the opposition put forward three more demands: to set a final date for the presidential election, release all detained opposition activists and political dissidents, and restore the political rights of opposition leaders and lift administrative bans imposed on them.

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Election proposal

Vente Venezuela supported the proposal by U.S. Congressman Bernie Moreno to hold presidential elections on July 24, 2027. Machado had previously publicly supported this timetable.

Fernández called the mobilization a driving force for peaceful mobilization amid, he said, a worsening socioeconomic situation and infrastructure problems in the country. The actions were announced during the third round of talks on political transition between government representatives and part of the opposition. The talks resumed shortly after Washington lifted sanctions against Jorge Rodríguez, the administration’s chief negotiator and the brother of interim President Delcy Rodríguez.

One of the key issues in the talks remains the lifting of political bans. Machado is seeking the immediate revocation of the administrative disqualification imposed on her in 2023, which prevented her from running in the previous presidential election.

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