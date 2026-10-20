The Nigerian military said that 103 militants were killed in airstrikes on positions of the Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP) group in northeastern Nigeria between October 10 and 18. According to the military, several of the group’s logistics hubs and warehouses were also destroyed.

The operation was reported by Mohammed Goni, acting military information officer of the Joint Task Force Operation Hadin Kai. As Premium Times Nigeria writes, the campaign involved the Nigerian Army Aviation, the Nigerian Army’s Remotely Piloted Aircraft Regiment and the operation’s air component.

Seven strikes in two states

According to Goni, the military carried out seven strikes on targets near Gudumbali in the Guzamala Local Government Area, as well as in the Badu, Mairari and Arina-Woje areas of Borno State. Another target was attacked in Duste-Uku, in the Gombi Local Government Area of Adamawa State.

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One of the results of the operation, the military said, was a strike on another residence of Abu Salim, whom it identified as ISWAP’s wali in the southern part of Lake Chad. According to human intelligence cited by the military, Jindulla, described as Abu Salim’s guard, and Abul Kissa, a member of the group’s Shura Council, were killed. The military also said that other prominent ISWAP fighters were killed in the strike.

Logistics base hit

The Nigerian military said that nine boat engines and several motorcycles stored on the premises were destroyed during the strike on the residence. It believes that the destruction of this base weakened ISWAP’s ability to use wooded terrain as a hideout and logistics hub.

Separately, Goni reported on an operation on October 13: the Guardian air asset tracked a group of 16 militants from the Mairari area to a gathering of more than 100 people with several motorcycles. The location was about 23 kilometers east of Badu and 19 kilometers west of Monguno. The military assessed that a precise strike on the gathering resulted in the deaths of about 30 militants; however, it could not confirm the extent of damage to the motorcycles.

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