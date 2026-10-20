Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke out against the arrests of yeshiva students who evade service in the Israeli army. At the same time, he stated that ultra-Orthodox men who are not studying must enlist for military service, The Jerusalem Post reports.

Statement on the arrests of yeshiva students

In an interview with the ultra-Orthodox radio station Kol Barama on Tuesday, Netanyahu called the arrests unacceptable. “This is unacceptable. We need to preserve the world of Torah study, because it has preserved us,” the head of government said.

According to him, such arrests are a deliberate attempt to undermine the process of bringing ultra-Orthodox people into service without coercion. Netanyahu added that he respects religious study, but those who are not studying should serve.

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Conscription law

Netanyahu also expressed doubt that legislation regulating the conscription of ultra-Orthodox citizens could be passed before the new government is sworn in. Ultra-Orthodox parties insist that such a law be passed before the government is formed.

The prime minister stated that this would depend on goodwill, mutual understanding, and cooperation. He also said that many members of the ultra-Orthodox community recognize the need for a new distribution of responsibilities.

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