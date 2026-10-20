US special envoy Tom Barrack said in Doha, Qatar, that a US ground intervention in the conflict involving Yemen’s Houthis appears pointless. He also said that Washington is providing Saudi Arabia with logistical support amid intensified fighting, Anadolu Agency reports.

Support for Saudi Arabia

Barrack, who is the US ambassador to Türkiye and the special presidential envoy for Syria and Iraq, spoke at the Global Security Forum in Doha. According to him, President Donald Trump supports Saudi Arabia logistically.

The US official also urged Middle Eastern countries to form regional alliances rather than rely on Washington to solve their own problems.

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Statements on Iran

Barrack said that the United States seeks to reach a peace agreement with Iran amid tensions between Washington and Tehran. He also questioned the history of US military interventions in the Middle East, noting that attempts to change leaders or regimes have repeatedly been a mistake.

Asked whether the US-Israeli war against Iran was a mistake, Barrack replied that he did not know. He described the situation resulting from the conflict as terrible.

Amid the escalation, the Saudi-led coalition is carrying out airstrikes on Houthi positions, while the group is launching missiles and drones at the kingdom. US and Iranian diplomatic efforts to reach an agreement remain unsuccessful, according to the agency.

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