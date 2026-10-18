Yemen’s Houthi group said it had shot down a Saudi military Apache helicopter near the Najran region in southern Saudi Arabia. According to the group, the helicopter was attacking Houthi positions along the border.

Statement by Houthi spokesperson

As Anadolu Agency reports, Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree made the statement. His statement was circulated by the Houthi-controlled version of Yemen’s Saba news agency.

Saree claims that the helicopter was conducting “hostile operations” against the group’s positions in the border area. Saudi officials did not immediately comment on the statement.

More current news is available on the UA.News Telegram channel Telegram.

Escalation at the border

The statement came amid ongoing military escalation in Yemen and Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia, which, according to the agency, have continued since July. Targets of such attacks have included civil aviation facilities and the kingdom’s energy infrastructure.

The conflict in Yemen has continued since 2014, when the Houthis seized Sanaa and several provinces. The following year, a Saudi Arabia-led coalition intervened in support of the country’s internationally recognized government. A new phase of fighting began in July after the 2022 truce collapsed.

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